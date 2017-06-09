Gardaí appeal for witnesses after stabbing in Irish town

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing incident in Carlow town on June 8, 2017.

At approximately 2.45pm on Thursday, Gardaí were called to the scene of a suspected aggravated burglary and serious assault incident in an apartment at the Riverdale complex. A 22-year-old man received treatment at the scene from paramedics for suspected stab wounds. He was taken by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking at Carlow Garda Station Superintendent Gerard Redmond said, "I am appealing for information from any potential witness who may have heard or seen anything in the vicinity of Riverdale Apartments which is located at Haymarket, Carlow – between the hours of 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, June 8, 2017."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059- 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.