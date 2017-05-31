The Green Party calls for strict sanctions on Donald Trump

Responding to reports that US President Donald Trump is to withdraw from the Paris Climate Change Agreement, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD said: “We were aware that President Trump was considering pulling out of the Paris Climate accord but his reported decision to do just that is truly shocking. He is making America a rogue state, that is now shamed within the international community."

“Further unchecked releases of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere threatens all of us. For one of the major polluters to abandon their responsibility is an attack on every other country and on every generation to come," Ryan added.

“If the reported withdrawal from the agreement proves true then our Government must come together with our European colleagues to consider what sanctions we should apply on the US administration."

"We cannot keep treating the US as a friendly ally when there is such reckless disregard for international co-operation and our common future security," The Green leader concluded.

