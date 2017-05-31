BREAKING: A man has been shot in Dublin City Centre
Gardaí at Mountjoy in Dublin are currently at the scene of an incident at Sheridan Court, Dorset St Upper, in Dublin City Centre this morning, May 31.
A man with apparent gunshot injuries was discovered in a car in an underground car park at approximately 9.50am. Emergency services are at the scene.
Earlier at approximately 7.30am at Clonliffe Ave a car was found on fire.
Both scenes are currently being preserved, Gardai have confirmed.
