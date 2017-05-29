Former basketball coach bids to block sex abuse trial against him

A former basketball coach has brought a legal challenge aimed at halting his trial for allegedly indecently assaulting a male more than 40 years ago.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is facing four charges of committing indecent assaults on a male after a complaint was made to the Gardai in 2015.

The alleged assaults are claimed to have occurred at a location outside Dublin during the early 1970s. The man is due to be tried before the Circuit Criminal Court.

In High Court proceedings against the DPP the man is seeking an order prohibiting his trial from proceeding on several grounds.

The man who is aged in his seventies claims that due to the lapse of time, a number of potential witnesses are no longer available to give evidence as they are either no longer living in Ireland or have died.

The total delay of more than 40 years would result in an unfair trial, he claims.

The man also claims he is prejudiced because the building where the assaults are alleged to have occurred has been demolished.

The man claims he is prejudiced because he cannot obtain the services of an engineer to inspect the building to corroborate what the complainant has alleged.

He further claims that he has health issues and suffers from memory loss, which also ensures that he would not get a fair trial and not be able to properly defend himself.

Permission to bring the action was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan. The judge made the matter returnable to a date in July.

A stay was also placed on the prosecution from proceeding until the High Court action has been determined.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.