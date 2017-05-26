A tragic series of events led to the death of baby girl

An investigation is continuing this morning following the death of a seven-month-old baby girl in a car in Co. Tipperary yesterday, May 25.

The infant was found unresponsive in her father's car in the village of Dundrum in the west of the county at lunchtime yesterday, the hottest day of the year so far.

It is understood that the baby's father was due to drop her off at a creche at around 8am before going to work in nearby Dundrum.

RTE have reported that he got distracted by a phone call and was unaware he had left the child in the car. When he realised and returned to the car at around 1.45pm, his daughter was unresponsive.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted and the infant was later transferred to hospital in Limerick by air ambulance where it was confirmed that she had died. Gardaí have described this incident as a personal tragedy.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

