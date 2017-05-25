€360,000 worth of drugs seized after massive Garda operation

Gardaí have seized a massive quantity of cannabis herb following an operation targeting organised crime in Balbriggan yesterday, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Gardaí from the Special Crime Task Force and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by specialist units from the Dublin Metropolitan Region, conducted a search at a house in the Balbriggan area.

During the search, approximately €360,000 worth of cannabis herb was discovered.

Gardaí arrested two people at the scene, a man and a woman, both in their 30s, and they are currently detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

