Man dies after daylight stabbing attack

A man has died following an alleged assault in Limerick City Centre.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred on Roches Row between Thomas St and Roches Street in the city at approximately 2pm this afternoon, Wednesday, May 24.

A man in his late 50s was taken to University Hospital Limerick with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Another man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the savage attack to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 2124000.

