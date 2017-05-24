Revenue's drug detecting dog 'Meg' secures huge drugs haul

Revenue officers from Dublin Port seized 7.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €150,000.

Following routine profiling, and with the assistance of Revenue’s drugs detector dog ‘Meg’, the illegal drugs were found concealed in a parcel originating in Nigeria and addressed to a location in Dublin city centre.

Investigations are on-going with a view to prosecution.

This operation was part of Revenue's on going operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of drugs.

If you have any information about drug smuggling, contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.

