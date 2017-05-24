Chief suspect in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder deported from US

The chief suspect in the investigation into the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe has been arrested by gardaí on separate charges following his deportation from the US today.

The South Armagh man in his 20s was initially arrested last week by immigration officials in the US but was deported today.

He was arrested by gardaí upon his arrival at Dublin airport today on a separate existing bench warrant and is due in court later.

Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot and killed close to Lordship Credit Union in January 2013.

