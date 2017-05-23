LauraLynn foundation wants focus on needs of families caring for ill children

As Children’s Hospice Week 2017 takes place this week, LauraLynn, Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice is calling for a renewed focus on the needs of families struggling to live normal lives whilst caring for their seriously ill child and other children.

Commenting on the stark reality of the situation, Sharon Morrow, LauraLynn CEO said, “there are over 3,800 children in Ireland currently living with a life-limiting condition, with 700 of them and their families needing hospice care. Tragically, 352 children with a life limiting illness will die this year, most within their first year of life. For many of these families, specialist palliative care services that they so badly need are inaccessible."

Ireland is the only country with a policy for palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions. “Now that we have the policy in place, what families need is a cohesive service plan for hospice care to ensure their children, regardless of where they are living, can access the care they need," Sharon Morrow said.

To mark Children’s Hospice Week LauraLynn is calling for the Government, the HSE and healthcare professionals to work with them to create a plan for the hundreds of children living with life-limiting conditions in Ireland, and their families who need hospice care now.

Since opening in September 2011, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice has provided specialised hospice care to more than 325 children with life-limiting conditions and their families. Unlike a hospital, a hospice focuses on how a child can live with their condition, and provide support for the wider family who are often under immense physical, emotional and financial pressure.

As part of their partnership with LauraLynn, TV3 will host and air the first Children’s Hospice Telethon across all daytime programmes this Friday, May 26. All funds raised will provide specialised care and support for children with life-limiting illness and for their families.

For more information on how you can ‘Be a Hero’ for Children’s Hospice Week log on to www.tv3.ie or www.lauralynn.ie or simply text SUPERHERO to 50300 to donate €4.

