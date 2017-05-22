Serial killer to appeal conviction against one of his murders

Serial killer Mark Nash is set to bring an appeal against one of his double murder convictions in November.

Nash was found guilty in 2015 of the “cold case” murder of two women, whose mutilated bodies were found in sheltered accommodation in Grangegorman in Dublin twenty years ago.

The 44-year-old, who is originally from England but has last addresses at Prussia Street and Clonliffe Road in Dublin, had pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Sylvia Sheils (59) and Mary Callanan (61) between March 6 and March 7, 1997.

However, a Central Criminal Court jury found him unanimously guilty after deliberating for just over four hours and Mr Justice Carroll Moran accordingly gave him the mandatory life sentence on April 20, 2015.

Nash was already serving life in Arbour Hill Prison imposed in October 1998 for murdering two people in Ballintober, Castlerea in Roscommon and leaving a woman seriously injured in mid-August 1997.

In the Court of Appeal today, Monday, May 22, Mr Justice George Birmingham fixed November 7 next as the date for Nash's appeal against his conviction for muder Ms Shiels and Ms Callanan. The appeal hearing is expected to take three days.

Nash was not in court of the case management matter.