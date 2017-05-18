Man arrested after massive drugs seizure

As part of on going investigations targeting the importing of drugs into Ireland, a Joint Intelligence led operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service, the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.



During this operation a vehicle was intercepted in the Clondalkin area of Dublin today, May 18, and a 47 year-old male was arrested.



Approximately 34kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €680,000 was seized during the sting operation.

The man remains in custody at Clondalkin Garda Station, where he is detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

