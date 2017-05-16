Missing boy (15) found by Gardaí

Kalem Murphy (15) who was missing from Limerick, and was last seen in Portlaoise on Sunday, has been located safe and well by Gardaí.

Gardaí last night sent out an appeal to find the teenager after worry was expressed about his whereabouts.

He had been last seen in Portlaoise shopping centre at approximately 6pm on Sunday.

Gardaí have thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

