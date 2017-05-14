Man arrested following death of a woman in Kilkenny

Gardaí investigating the death of a woman in Freshford, Co.Kilkenny, have arrested a man this afternoon (May 14).

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested this afternoon and is detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A woman, in her 20s, was discovered in a house at Bridge Street shortly after mid-day with serious injuries. She was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny where she later died.

The scene at the house in sealed off and is undergoing a forensic technical examination. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem examination will be carried out on the body of the woman.