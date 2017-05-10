BREAKING: Garda probe launched as man is shot at petrol station

Gardaí in Ballymun are investigating a shooting incident at a service station on the Clonshaugh Road which took place at approximately 1.35pm this afternoon.

A male in his late 20s was shot and sustained injuries in the incident. he has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

A black car was seen leaving the scene, and Gardaí are now making an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01-6664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

