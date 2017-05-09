Major Garda operation underway ahead of Royal visit by Prince Charles

A major Garda operation is being prepared ahead of a visit to Ireland this week by Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. The heir to the British throne and his wife will visit Dublin, Kildare and Kilkenny during their stay. It is the couple's third formal trip to Ireland in less than two years.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have accepted an invitation to visit Kilkenny City and Thomastown on Thursday, May 11. The visit will commence in Kilkenny at 10.30am, where a number of engagements will be undertaken. The Royal Party will leave Kilkenny shortly after 1pm and travel to Thomastown for a short visit before departing at 2.20pm.

The Gardaí have issued a number of pieces of advice to people planning on viewing parts of the visit. They include getting to viewing areas in good time and refraining from bringing large pieces of luggage or bags (they will not be permitted).

The areas of Kilkenny City and Thomastown will also be 'no fly zones' for the duration of the visit, a ban that extends to drones which may hold camera technology.

The Gardaí have notified local business and residents of the operation and in particular the road closures that will come into effect from 5am in the areas named.

Persons with specific requests, be they health or mobility issues, will be facilitated in viewing areas, but are asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station at 056-7775023.

Away from Kilkenny, there will also be road closures in Dublin where the Royal couple's visit starts on Wednesday, May 10. It's expected the couple will hold a meeting with President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Enda Kenny and other senior Government figures during their three-day visit.

Further information and details of road closures can be found by visiting www.garda.ie.

