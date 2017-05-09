REPORTS: Irish man stabbed in Portugal

It is being reported that an Irishman has been stabbed at a holiday resort in Portugal.

Reports suggest the man, who has not been named, was attacked with a knife during an altercation with two men.

The incident took place at Praia da Rocha, near Portimao at around 5am on Sunday morning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade are aware of the situation and is ready to provide assistance if required.

The Irish Independent have reported that the man was taken to a Lisbon hospital and a police investigation is ongoing.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.