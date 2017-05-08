Woman pleads guilty to the manslaughter of her infant son

Dublin woman Hazel Waters has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her two-year-old son.

Ms Waters (46) of Ridge Hall, Ballybrack was charged with murdering Muhammad Hassan Khan between October 15-16, 2014.

The toddler was found dead with stab wounds in the bedroom of their home on October 16.

When asked to plead at a hearing this morning, Monday, May 8, Ms Waters responded: "Not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter."

The plea was accepted by the State.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC said psychiatric reports will be provided by the defence and prosecution before sentencing.

He said there would be issues of "diminished responsibility".

Justice Patrick McCarthy adjourned sentencing until May 23.

