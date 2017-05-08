Man dies after fall at popular Irish tourist spot

Gardaí and the emergency services are attending the scene of a tragedy at Blarney Castle in Cork today where a man fell to his death from a height earlier today.

Staff at the popular tourist spot raised the alarm shortly after 10:45am, but staff members told reporters that the man, who had earlier paid in to see the Castle, was not injured while kissing the world famous Blarney Stone.

They said the incident occurred at another part of the castle.

The building is currently closed to tourists although tickets are being sold to view the surrounding gardens.

Gardaí from Blarney and members of the emergency services are still at the scene, and staff expect the castle to be closed for a number of hours.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.