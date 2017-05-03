Gardai renew appeal for information in relation to discovery of baby's body

Gardaí in Bray have renewed their appeal for information about baby Alannah whose body was discovered in Bray, Co Wicklow on May 4, 2016.



On that date, Gardaí at Bray commenced an investigation following the discovery of the body of a new born baby girl at a Recycling facility in Bray.

Her body was removed to Loughlinstown Hospital and a post-mortem examination was conducted on May 5 by the State Pathologist, Dr. Marie Cassidy.

Gardaí in Bray are again appealing to the mother of baby Alannah or to anyone who may have any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them at Bray Garda Station on 01- 6665300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.