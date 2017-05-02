Gardaí issue serious warning as toxic substance goes missing during burglary

Gardaí in Bray have issued a warning following a burglary over the Bank Holiday Weekend. Gardai in Bray are investigating a burglary at a premises in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow which occurred between 6.30pm and 7.40pm on April 28, 2017.

During the course of the burglary a number of items were taken, including a 2010 Black Landrover Discovery jeep which contained 400ml of Dolethal pentobarbital - a very poisonous substance.

This is a toxic substance and is not intended for human consumption, and the product was in 4 x 100ml clear glass bottles containing a red fluid with the brand name "Dolethal”.





Gardaí and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) are very anxious that this item is recovered and are appealing for anyone who may have any information or know the whereabouts of this poison to contact the Gardai in Bray on 01-6665800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

If anyone has consumed this product, they should seek immediate medical assistance as it is normally used in the euthanasia of animals.

Any one who has come in contact with it is advised to contact the National Poisons Information Centre at Beaumont Hospital on 01 837 9966.

