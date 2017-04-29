Two teenagers killed after Bank Holiday weekend crash

Two teenagers have been killed following a serious road crash on our roads this weekend.

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred between Quigley’s Point and Whitecastle on the R238 (Quigley's Point to Moville Road) at approximately 3.35am this morning.

Two males in their late teens were fatally injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The three other occupants of the car, also males in their late teens, were taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny Hospitals and are described as being in a stable condition.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses and in particular anyone who may have travelled this road between 3am and 3.40am this morning to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074- 9320540, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.