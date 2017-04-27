Two people arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

As part of an ongoing intelligence led operation into suspected Terrorism activity, an operation was conducted by Gardai in Waterford City this morning, Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Two persons, a man and a woman, were arrested on suspicion of having committed offences under the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offences Act, 2005.

Both individuals are aged in their twenties.

Following their arrests, they were taken to Waterford Garda Station and are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

