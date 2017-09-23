Offaly girls wowed the 'wellie walk' in the final of the Brightest Boots at the Ploughing

Solus had the search light on for the Brightest Boots at the National Ploughing Championships and on Thursday.

Sofia Diadiajeva (9) and her sister Diana (6) from Edenderry wowed judges on the wellie walk with their super cool style. Also from Tullamore was Lucy Lynch (5) who was tickled pink as she made new friends on the wellie walk!

Solus Light Bulbs invited all budding farmers to upload a picture with their brightest boots or flashy wellies to the @solusbulbs Facebook or upload a picture to any social media platform using #BrightestBoots.

The Solus team were also busy hunting for Bright Boots and Megawatt Smiles amongst visitors to the National Ploughing Championships. All finalists received a hamper of goodies from Solus and the Wellie Walk at Lynam Garden Furniture was alight with flashy wellies, bright boots and megawatt smiles.

Solus were showcasing their pioneering new Retail Experience display at the National Ploughing Championships. This innovative new high-level display allows visitors to press a button to ‘try me’ and see exactly what light bulbs look like when lit in various surroundings.

Solus is an Irish owned company that has been established for over eighty years and now supports 63 jobs in Ireland. Solus is committed to providing a complete range of energy saving lighting products for all applications possible and are proud winners of the Supreme award for innovation from the HAI.