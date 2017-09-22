Pickpockets reported at National Ploughing Championships 2017

Gardaí have reported that there were very few instances of crime reported at this year's National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore.

They said the event went off without any major incidents, no arrests were made at the event, and there were no serious traffic incidents to report from the three days.

Gardaí have told us that a number of cases of pickpockets targeting some of the 291,000 people in attendance over the three days were reported at the makeshift Garda Station on site.

From the Gardaí's point of view, the National Ploughing Championships of 2017 were a huge success. Traffic moved relatively freely with only minor delays reported in most areas.

Crime was extremely low considering almost 300,000 people passed through the gates this week.

