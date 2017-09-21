Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council presents the Taoiseach with unusual gift at Ploughing 2017

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was the main crowd draw at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore on Thursday, and he paid a visit to the Visit Offaly exhibitors as he made his way around the site.

In a nod to the Taoiseach's recent viral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Offaly Cathaoirleach Liam Quinn presented him with a very Offaly pair of socks.

In July, Leo Varadkar went viral after he 'out-socked' Justin Trudeau by wearing a pair of socks featuring Canadian maple leaves and Mounties. Trudeau is famous for his colourful socks, and Leo Varadkar actually presented him with an Irish pair before he headed home.

Liam Quinn seemed to go one better with a pair of Offaly GAA socks. We expect Leo down at the Faithful Fields for a run out any day now!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.