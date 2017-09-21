Taoiseach Leo Varadkar given a present eveyone gets but no one really wants at National Ploughing Championships

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's choice of socks has featured as much in the news as his policies in recent weeks.

The Maple Leaf ones he wore when meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau caused a particular stir and not to be outdone, the good people of Offaly had a present waiting for the Taoiseach when he visited the National Ploughing Championships

They've presented Leo with Offaly socks at the #Ploughing17 pic.twitter.com/T8XN8rPude — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) September 21, 2017

Source: @SeanDefoe - Twitter

Offaly County Council Chairman Liam Quinn, Councillor Declan Harvey and Marcella Corcoran Kennedy TD presented the Taoiseach with the gift on Thursday.

However judging by the look on Leo's face, the socks might not get the same exposure as the Canadian ones.