Don't let today's rain put you off going to the National Ploughing Championships tomorrow

The sight of floods at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan today might have some of you thinking about not heading to the event in Offaly tomorrow.

Before you make that decision you should know that a team of people will be working very late into the night to get the site back in order before tomorrow. Anna Marie McHugh, Assistant Managing Director of the National Ploughing Championships, said today that remedial works would be carried out including tankers coming in to remove any water that has accumulated in a section of the site. It's not like the organisers haven't had to deal with rain before. It's an occupational hazard in this country.

Will it be mucky even after these remedial works? Yes it will, but that's what wellies are for. A bit of muck never hurt anyone. The worst that could happen is you will need to wash the wellies and the car. This is Ireland after all and we just get on with things. If we have gotten to the point where we can't deal with a bit of wet and a bit of muck, we're struggling.

And the weather is also set to be much better tomorrow with it expected to be dry almost all day with maybe just the odd light passing shower in the afternoon.

There is so much to see and do at the National Ploughing Championships that it would be a shame to miss it.

And if there are any budding entrepreneurs out there, I have a suggestion for you. Knock out a few hundred t-shirts with 'I mucked in at the National Ploughing Championships 2017' on them and I bet you make yourself a nice few quid profit....