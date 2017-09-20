Highlights of Day 2 at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan
Despite the rain, there was plenty to enjoy on the second day at the Ploughing
You can watch people trying to win a new quad in a whirlwind by clicking here
Pigs completing obstacle course at the National Ploughing Championships proved be a big hit. View it here
This 20 metre long carved, wooden sword is incredible and has to be seen to be believed. View it here
And the All-Ireland Lamb Shearing Competition got underway. See a professional in action here
Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip also cooked up a storm and you can see him in action here
There is also the actual Ploughing Championships taking place. You can see Offaly's Laura Grant in action here
This tractor was full of flavour and drew a lot of attention. See it here
Unfortunately the weather was the big story today and you can see a clip of how bad it was in some placed here
And despite the weather, the show will go on tomorrow.
