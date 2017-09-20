National Ploughing Traffic: Volumes not as heavy this morning as yesterday

After Day 1 of this year's National Ploughing Championships brought record crowds to the site at Screggan - SEE MORE HERE - traffic volumes are not as heavy on all routes this morning.

It is currently busiest on the N52 from Tullamore to the National Ploughing Championships but traffic is moving.

Despite the record crowd of 112,000 people in attendance yesterday, the traffic plan worked effectively and Gardai have urged everyone attending the event to turn off their sat navs and follow the signs. To see the full traffic plan click here