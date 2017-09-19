Midlands 103 broadcasting live from the National Ploughing Championships all week

Midlands 103, the local radio station for Offaly, Laois and Westmeath, will be broadcasting live from the National Ploughing Championships throughout the week.

Many national stations will also be in attendance but the local radio station will broadcast all of its daytime programming from Screggan. The outside broadcast unit is located at Block 2, Row 5, Stand 133.

Breakfast with Ann-Marie Kelly, Midlands Today with Will Faulkner, The Afternoon Show with Carl James and Drive Time with Roy Jennings as well as other dedicated programming will be broadcast from the National Ploughing Championships.

The coverage will include interviews with organisers and exhibitors, on-the-ground event updates, the latest ploughing traffic and travel updates, competitions & giveaways, and the presenters themselves taking part in some very special agricultural activities.