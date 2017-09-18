The Offaly Express is going to the Ploughing!

The Offaly Express will have a presence at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore this week, and we want to hear from you.

Will you be exhibiting, performing or competing at this year's event? Let us know and we will try to pop down for a chat to feature your endeavours on www.offalyexpress.ie.

We want to share your stories with our combined social media following of over 17,000 people.

The National Ploughing Championships return to Offaly for the second year running, and are expected to attract more than 300,000 visitors over the three days.

Offaly is at centre stage in front of the entire country yet again, and we want to put Offaly people right at the heart of our coverage.

So get going, let us know where you will be and what you will be doing at #Ploughing 17.

