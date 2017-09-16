The route from Dublin and the East to the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore

The following is the route from Dublin and the East to the 2017 National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Traffic on this route will use the Purple Route

Traffic from Dublin will use the M4/M6 Westbound to Junction 5 on the M6 (Kilbeggan) and then onto the N52 towards Tullamore for 4km, where at Durrow turn right onto L2005 (passing GAA Pitch) and travel for 2km, then turn left onto the R420 and travel for 2km to avail of a shuttle service to the site.

Patrons on this route will park in the designated PURPLE car park.