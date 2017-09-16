The route from Kilkenny, Waterford and the South East to the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore

The following is the route from Kilkenny, Waterford and the South East to the 2017 National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Traffic on this route will use the Grey Route.

Traffic travelling from Kilkenny/South East will travel North along the N77 via Durrow and Abbeyleix before arriving at Portlaoise. Traffic will be directed left at Father Brown Road through Clonminham and onto the N80 travelling towards Mountmellick. At Derryclooney Bridge, Mountmellick traffic will be directed left and onto the R422 through Rosenallis and Clonaslee. At Cloonagh Cross traffic will be directed right onto the R421 (Killurin Road). At Killurin Cross traffic will be directed left towards the event site at Screggan, Tullamore and parking beside the event site.

Patrons on this route will park in the designated Grey car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

* You are advised to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic

* Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling

* Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children

* If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen of your

vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks

* Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS

* Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit

* Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm