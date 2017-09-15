Competition aims to find the 'brightest boots' at the Ploughing

Holly Brady (5) from Santry and Noah Lynch (5) launched the search for the Brightest Boots at the National Ploughing Championships coming up in Tullamore from September 19-21.

Solus Light Bulbs are inviting all budding farmers and visitors to the National Ploughing Championships to upload a picture with their brightest boots or wellies to the @solusbulbs Facebook or upload a picture to any social media platform using #BrighestBoots.

Finalists will be invited to the National Ploughing Championships and the winner will be chosen on September 21. This fun initiative is open to ladies, gentlemen, children, people of all abilities and all sunny dispositions!

Solus are offering a prize for the Brightest Boots of a VIP helicopter ride over the beautiful Coley Peninsula followed by a lunch for the winner and a friend.

All finalists will receive a hamper of goodies from Solus.

The National Ploughing Championships take place from September 19-21 at Screggan, Tullamore Co. Offaly showcasing Irish food, farming and culture.

The Solus stand will be number 643 units 67 & 68 in the Dome Strawhall where they are showcasing their pioneering new Retail Experience display.

This innovative new high-level display allows visitors to press a button to ‘try me’ and see exactly what light bulbs look like when lit in various surroundings.

Solus is an Irish owned company that has been established for over eighty years and now supports 63 jobs in Ireland. Solus is committed to providing a complete range of energy saving lighting products for all applications possible and are proud winners of the Supreme award for innovation from the HAI.

