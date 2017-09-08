Forestry has never been as attractive for farmers. It offers a unique opportunity to earn a very substantial tax-free income from planting while continuing to claim your SFP on the planted land.

For farmers faced with challenging times ahead forestry provides an attractive enterprise as it contributes to the bottom line from the outset, while freeing up valuable time for other operations.

SEE ALSO: Local Enterprise village set for National Ploughing Championships

Green Belt is Ireland's leading private forestry company and the national market leader in the area of new forest establishment.

Green Belt would strongly advise farmers to consider planting part of their holding, as the combination of grant aid along with an annual tax-free premium are very attractive in the current economic climate.

An establishment grant is paid to cover the cost of planting while an annual premium of up to €635 per ha is paid for 15 years.

Green Belt currently plant an average of 3,000 hectares of new forestry, build 20km of forest roads and harvest in excess of 80,000 tonnes of timber each year.

The company’s business encompasses all aspects of forest management.

* Forestry Establishment & Maintenance

* For Investors Who Want To Plant Land

* Full Management services at all stages of forest to maturity.

* Fire and reconstitution insurance

* Road Building Service

* Valuation and Marketing.

* Harvesting (both thinning and clear-felling)

With a three-month waiting process for planting approval, and the planting season fast approaching, now is the time for land owners to submit a planting application and apply for forestry approval. For a fee quotation without obligation why not contact your local Green Belt forester;

Pearse Gath – Laois/Offaly

M: 086 812 9917

Freephone 1800 200 233