FBD's Child Safety initiative set for Ploughing Championships in Offaly

Another great ploughing initiative is spreading like wildfire around the country at large events. “Keeping Children Safe Wristbands,” the successful Ploughing and FBD initiative, will be a big feature again for this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Offaly.

The white wristbands, which will be handed out at all of the event entrances, allow for a contact phone number to be written on the band in the event the wearer wanders off amidst the crowd and cannot be located.

Such is demand, the quantity of wristbands has trebled this year and parents are told to be vigilant and look for the FBD Acorn at the gates to get the wristbands.

FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon said: “FBD is delighted to continue this fantastic safety initiative which protects our children at the biggest event in the farming calendar. We believe in fostering the next generation of Irish farmers and we hope that some of our wristband wearers may one day participate in or win FBD Young Farmer of the Year or FBD Teagasc Young student of the Year competitions. We hope all young visitors will wear their wristbands and have a great safe and fun day out at Ploughing 2017.”

The National Ploughing is considered the perfect family day out for children with a playground, model clay making, junior baking competitions, funfair, dancing, pig agility course, music, interactive fun science experiments, over 1000 live animals, Guinness world record breaking attempts, baby changing areas, toy and sweets stands, sports stars galore, and much much more.

“We are delighted to be partnering up with FBD again as this is an wonderful safety concept not just for children but anyone who is slightly vulnerable attending the Ploughing throughout the 3 days, as it allays fears and adds greatly to visitors’ enjoyment of the event," NPA MD Anna May McHugh said.

"All can now rest assured that loved ones will be returned safely in case they get lost in the large crowds that attend the Championships, the 2016 event was attended by 283,000 visitors,” McHugh added.

This year’s National Ploughing Championships will take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly from September 19-21. Tickets are now available online with no booking fee at www.npa.ie or by phoning 059 8625125. Special student and group rates apply to pre-event orders and all children under 12 are free.

