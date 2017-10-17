Ireland's World Cup Play-Off opponents revealed
Our route to the World Cup
Ireland will play Denmark over two legs to try and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The draw was made in Zurich this afternoon where Martin O'Neill's side were called out in the third of the four ties, avoiding both Italy and Croatia.
The full FIFA World Cup Play-Off Draw:
Northern Ireland v Switzerland
Croatia v Greece
Denmark v Republic of Ireland
Sweden v Italy
Ireland will play the first leg in Denmark before bringing the Danes back to the Aviva for the showdown second leg.
