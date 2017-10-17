Ireland's World Cup Play-Off opponents revealed

Ireland will play Denmark over two legs to try and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The draw was made in Zurich this afternoon where Martin O'Neill's side were called out in the third of the four ties, avoiding both Italy and Croatia.

The full FIFA World Cup Play-Off Draw:

Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Croatia v Greece

Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Sweden v Italy

Ireland will play the first leg in Denmark before bringing the Danes back to the Aviva for the showdown second leg.