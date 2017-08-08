Ireland team for opening game in World Cup announced

The Ireland Women's side to face Australia in their first match of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 has been confirmed by the Irish Management Team.

Ireland begin the tournament in the UCD Bowl tomorrow evening (Wednesday) against the Wallaroos, with the game kicking off at 7pm.

Head Coach Tom Tierney has named Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Ailis Egan in the front row.

The second-row is comprised of Marie-Louise Reilly and Paula Fitzpatrick, and the back-row sees Ashleigh Baxter at 6, Heather O'Brien at Number 8 and Captain Claire Molloy at 7.

Larissa Muldoon partners out-half Nora Stapleton at half-back, with Sene Naoupu and Jenny Murphy forming the centre partnership.

Alison Miller and Eimear Considine line out on the wings, with Hannah Tyrrell at full-back.

On the selection, Tierney said, "The squad are very excited to get the tournament underway. They have had excellent preparation and things have really come together since arriving into UCD on Saturday afternoon and everyone has been extremely focused on their role and the challenge ahead.

"The Australians are a good team and we will have to be very good for the opening game. The players are all very clear on the challenges that the Wallaroos pose.

"However this is a home World Cup and we're confident that the crowd will get behind us tomorrow evening which will be an added benefit for us and we're all looking forward to getting the tournament underway.”

The game will be broadcast on television in the Republic of Ireland by Eir Sport and RTE and in the UK by ITV 4.

RTE 2fm will have live commentary on radio.

Ireland Women's Team to play Australia



15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins FC)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere RFC/Connacht)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

4. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College RFC/Leinster)

5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

6. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol RFC/Connacht) Captain

8. Heather O'Brien (Highfield RFC/Munster)



16. Leah Lyons (Highfield RFC/Munster)

17. Ruth O'Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

18. Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

19. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

20. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

22. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

23. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)



Ireland Women's Rugby World Cup Fixtures – Pool C

Wednesday 9th August, 7pm UCD Bowl

Ireland v Australia



Sunday 13th August, 5.15pm, UCD Bowl

Ireland v Japan



Thursday 17th August, 7.45pm, UCD Bowl

France v Ireland