Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

Golfer Tiger Woods has allegedly been arrested and charged with driving under the influence in DUI in Florida, US media have reported.

The multiple major winner, 41, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, May 29.

He was released at 10:50 a.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office records show.

