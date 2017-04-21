Massive ties ahead as Champions League semi-final draw is made
The draw has been made for the 2017 UEFA Champions League semi-finals in Nyon, Switzerland.
The semi-finalists Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Monaco and Juventus have learned their fate this morning.
The ties are:
(First named teams will have home first legs)
Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid
AS Monaco v Juventus
Wales and Liverpool legend Ian Rush was on hand to help with the draw.
Atlético Madrid beat Premier League champions Leicester in the quarter-finals, while Juventus overcame Barcelona, Monaco outgunned Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich.
