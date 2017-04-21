Massive ties ahead as Champions League semi-final draw is made

The draw has been made for the 2017 UEFA Champions League semi-finals in Nyon, Switzerland.

The semi-finalists Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Monaco and Juventus have learned their fate this morning.

The ties are:

(First named teams will have home first legs)

Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

AS Monaco v Juventus

Wales and Liverpool legend Ian Rush was on hand to help with the draw.

Atlético Madrid beat Premier League champions Leicester in the quarter-finals, while Juventus overcame Barcelona, Monaco outgunned Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich.