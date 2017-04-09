Seat launches new Leon

Seat is launching a new Leon, one of its most popular and best-selling cars. The car has arrived at its dealerships and is available to order now.

The new model has all the necessary ingredients; comfort, technology and quality, plus design, dynamism, pleasure, excitement and ease of use.

These updates that the Seat Leon is receiving are focused on technology and design.

“With the New SEAT Leon, we want to continue the success story of one of SEATs most emblematic models, including further technologies in terms of driving assistance systems, safety systems and, of course, connectivity.” said the brand’s Vice-President for R&D, Dr MatthiasRabe.



A sharper, more harmonic design

Even though without a doubt one of the main reasons for the Leon’s success is down to its quality design, some subtle changes have been made.

According to Seat design director Alejandro Mesonero Romanos, “the Leon is a very attractive model and it isn’t necessary to change its image, only reinforce it, and refresh it. The objective is to harmonise all parts of the model, in particular the front and the rear with the sides of the car.”

The front and rear have sharper, more assertive lines than the current model, with incisive lateral lines that are less distinct at the front and rear. The intention has been to emphasise this sharp image, achieving with this update a more coherent look.

It is noticeable especially in the new bumper design.

Another goal was to increase the perceived size of the car, stretching the grille an extra 40mm in a richer chrome than would normally be found in a superior vehicle category.

The character has also been reinforced as much inside as outside in terms of quality.

It is worth noting too that the new Leon is also even quieter than before. Inside the car, the ambient lighting LED’s intensity can be regulated as the driver wishes from the newly designed 8-inch screen that eliminates any need for many of the buttons and dials that exist on the console of the current model.

The new, massively improved exterior lights are particularly worth mentioning thanks to the new rear lights and headlights complete with full-LED technology that perform even in the worst weather conditions.

LED technology has also been used in the indicators and fog lights.

The new SEAT Leon will be available in three existing body types; the 5-door, the 3-door Sports Coupe and the family ST (Sports Tourer).



Connectivity tech

Following the launch of the Ateca with a wide range of driver assistance systems, it’s now the Leon’s turn to take on board the latest technological developments.

Another added feature is the radar-controlled Adaptive Cruise Control system that can automatically brake in case of emergencies within specific speed intervals.

The Pedestrian Protection System recognizes vehicles as well as pedestrians that make sure safety is always paramount both in the city and on the motorway.

The New Seat Leon also includes a new central console with Electric Parking Brake, Traffic Sign Recognition and the most advanced parking assist technology with both bay and parallel parking and high beam assist.

The camera and navy system have been improved, to now recognize a higher n umber of traffic signs.

The new Seat Leon offers the very highest level of connectivity with the latest generation of Easy Connect infotainment systems, Seat Full Link and the exclusive Seat Drive App that comes with voice recognition and gesture control technology, which allows functions to be activated with only a small gesture with the finger on the touchscreen.

The Media System plus, with its eight-inch screen, is the highlight of the new-generation infotainment systems.

The New Seat Leon has for the very first time a Connectivity Box in the central console that enables wireless smartphone charging.



New engines and the new XCELLENCE trim

The new SEAT Leon is offered initially in four equipment lines. The entry-level S, the SE and the FR. The new highlight is the XCELLENCE trim, this variant has a particularly distinctive and comfortable look-and-feel upholstery (Alcantara and leather as an optional), extensive trim elements and the multi-colour ambient lighting.

Engines

The new SEAT Leon’s range of engines satisfies a wide range of needs, and includes diesel, and petrol variants.

The diesel range includes a new 1.6 TDI engine with 85kW I 115 PS. The TDI engine range begins with the 1.6 litre 90 horsepower TDI up to the 2.0 litre 184 horsepower TDI.

ln terms of petrol engines, the SEAT Leon’s power ranges from 110 to 125 horsepower.

Head of Marketing and Product at Seat Ireland, Neil Dalton said: “The new-look Leon combines some of the best elements of Seat models – innovative design, cutting edge technology and great functionality. Seat Ireland has got off to an incredible start already in 2017 and we are looking forward to seeing the Irish reaction to this incredible Leon model along with our all new SEAT Ibiza arriving in June and the all new SEAT Arona cross-over launching in November.”



Prices for the Leon start at €19,195.