Weather leaves 'impassable' potholes on busy Offaly road

Speaking this week Sinn Féin Councillor for North Offaly, Martin O Reilly has raised an on-going road issue on the Ballylennon road near Daingean.

SEE ALSO: Anger expressed over state of roads in Offaly

Cllr. O Reilly stated that this road, though a secondary road, is very populated, and is in very very bad condition and is getting worse.

"I've had people call me in regards to the matter, saying that severe flooding to date has made parts of the road impassable and it is causing the road to fall into greater disrepair with deep, wide potholes," he added.

Cllr. O Reilly was at pains to make the point also that some families living down this road require daily Meals on Wheels services and carers attend the elderly too, but they can't travel down the road if the flooding is very bad, which is occurring more often.

Cllr.O Reilly concluded by stating that he will notify roads maintenance staff and request that this matter be addressed to ensure that the above services and families are allowed to travel this road safely.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.