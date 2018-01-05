Offaly road closed by council due to flooding

Offaly County Council have stated that the Bog Road (Road L5015-1) in Portarlington has now been closed to traffic due to extensive road flooding.

Heavy rain had caused sitting water in the area and now the decision has been taken to close the road in the interest of safety.

Alternative traffic routes are available to motorists through Patrick Street (R420) Portarlington.

Offaly County Council say the the road closure will continue until further notice as they wait for the flooding to abate.

