Animals loose on busy Offaly commuter route

There are reports that a number of animals are loose on the M6 Dublin/Galway Road.

Caution is advised on the westbound carriage between the Tullamore junction (J5) and the Moate East exit at Junction 6.

AA Roadwatch are advising care in the area until the animals have been removed.

