Animals loose on busy Offaly commuter route

Care is advised

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

AA ROADWATCH: Caution advised on M1 motorway south of Dundalk

There are reports that a number of animals are loose on the M6 Dublin/Galway Road.

Caution is advised on the westbound carriage between the Tullamore junction (J5) and the Moate East exit at Junction 6.

AA Roadwatch are advising care in the area until the animals have been removed. 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.