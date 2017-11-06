Offaly County Council warns of road closures ahead of Christmas light celebrations

Offaly County Council are warning the public of a number of road closures in Tullamore in the run up to Christmas.

To facilitate the switching on of the Christmas lights in the town, William Street from Patrick Street junction to Harbour Street junction, as well as Church Street from bridge Street junction to Market Square junction, will be closed to traffic from pm to 8pm on Sunday, November 19.

The road closures will allow for the switching on of the Christmas lights as well as the Christmas Market planned for Tullamore on the day.

Diversion routes will be in place.

Any objections to this temporary closure should be made in writing to be undersigned on or before 4pm on November 8.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.