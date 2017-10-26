Michael Moore sponsors new Offaly manager with new car

The new Offaly senior football manager Stephen Wallace has picked up a new car from Michael Moore Car Sales.

Michael Moore Car Sales, one of the sponsors of Offaly GAA, handed over the keys of the Volkswagen Golf Estate on Wednesday.

The new boss may well make good use of it with a more than two and a half hour commute from Kerry to Offaly in store for the Ardfert man.

Michael Moore Car Sales highlighted a possible different use for the space on Twitter:

Delighted to be involved with @Offaly_GAA again, Lets hope the make use of the space in the #VWGolf Estate and bring some trophies home pic.twitter.com/nAxp1ALSO6 — Michael Moore VW (@MMooreCarSales) October 25, 2017

