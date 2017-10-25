Offaly men twice as likely to get penalty points as women

There were more than 11,600 penalty point offences in Offaly last year while more than 2,800 penalty point endorsements were issued to drivers in Offaly.

CSO figures reveal that 11,638 offence in Offaly in 2016, an increase of 12 from the previous year.

As for endorsements, 2,888 were issued to Offaly drivers - 1,900 to men, 988 to women, making men more than twice as likely to get penalty points than women. Speeding was the main reason for penalty point endorsements followed by mobile phone use.

Nationally, during 2016, a total of 198,844 penalty point endorsement notices were issued, a decrease of 20.3% on the previous year.

Seven out of every ten (71.9%) of the penalty point endorsement notices issued in 2016 were for speeding.

Males incurred more penalty point endorsement notices than females in 2016. Of the 167,843 endorsement notices where gender was recorded, males incurred 105,382 (62.8%) penalty point endorsement notices while females incurred 62,461 (37.2%) notices.

In 2016, women were more likely to incur more penalty point endorsement notices for speeding than men (79.1% vs 69.0%) whereas men were more likely to incur more notices for holding a mobile phone while driving than women (13.2% vs 10.1%).

See below penalty point details in charts for Offaly and other counties nationally:

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.