Motorists warned over Offaly road closures

Motorists are being warned of imminent road closures in the Edenderry Municipal District over the coming week.

Road repairs will take place on the R400 at Rathcobican/Clonmeen close to Rhode Bridge, on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27.

The road will be closed to through traffic, although local access will be provided. Diversion routes via R402/Croghan/Daingean will be signposted.

Next week, road repairs will take place on the R401 at Shean/Drumcooley on Tuesday, October 31 to Wednesday, November 1.

The road will be closed to through traffic, and local access will be provided. Diversion routes via R402 and Ballykilleen will be signposted.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.