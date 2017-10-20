Offaly motorist caught speeding during huge Garda operation

A motorist in Offaly has been clocked speeding during the Gardaí's National Slow Down Day operation.

The driver at Durrow Demense, Tullamore, was caught travelling at 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N52.

Since 7am this morning, Gardaí and GoSafe has checked the speed of 53,460 vehicles with 106 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Notable incidents so far include:

· 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny

· 97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 at Balreask Old Navan Meath

· 87km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 at Croagh Rathkeale Limerick

· 108km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the L3044 at Clonmelsh Carlow Carlow

· 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R334 at Cahernichole East The Neale Mayo

· 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 at Rathgoggan South Charleville Cork

· 65km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 at Shinnagh Rathmore Kerry

· 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3013 at Kilquilly Ballyjamesduff Cavan

· 102km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R446 at Ballyeighter Aughrim Galway

· 100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R693 at Clashacrow Freshford Kilkenny

· 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R238 at Drumskellan Muff Donegal

· 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan Edgeworthstown Longford

· 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Lisfannan Bridge End Donegal

· 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 at Reaghstown Ardee Louth

· 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 at Clauass Enniscorthy Wexford

· 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N53 at Barronstown Hackballscross Louth

· 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N14 at Mulnagung Lifford Donegal

· 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 at Osberstown Naas Kildare

· 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 at Kill West Kill Kildare

· 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 at Kilcroney Bray Wicklow

· 90km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R194 at Ballynacross Granard Longford

· 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 at Edenburt Virginia Cavan

· 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Coolcots Wexford

National Slow Down Day continues until 7am on Saturday morning with numerous checkpoints and speed vans out in force across the country.

